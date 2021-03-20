By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

Pandemonium erupted on Friday at the Mafoni Primary and Junior Secondary School Maiduguri as pupils and students fled classrooms and abandoned their examinations over fear of COVID-19 vaccination.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, Amina Usman, a class teacher in the Primary section of the school, said the pandemonium erupted when COVID-19 sensitisation team arrived the school with a vehicle mounted with horn speaker, and the school children believing that it was government officials who had come to administer COVID-19 vaccination on them , fled out from their classes to different directions.

The teacher added that the students and pupils were writing their first term examination when the pandemonium occurred.

” The school children were running out of the school shouting ” ma’su allura, ma’su allura ” , meaning ” Vaccinators , Vaccinators ,” the teacher said.

Corroborating the teacher, a security personnel in the school , Ibrahim Ali ,said every effort made to call the students back to classes to continue their examination was abortive, as the students dismissed themselves for the day’s classes.

He said from all indication and being that the state is presently carrying out vaccination against COVID-19, it appeared that parents or guardians of the school children had warned them not to accept the COVID-19 vaccination .

” We made every effort to stop the children from going away, but they refused. Unfortunately, they are writing examination and we pray that such don’t occur again, ” the guard said.

Also speaking, a student of the junior secondary school, Abu Alhaji, said when the sensitisation vehicle entered, they thought that government had come to vaccinate them in the school, hence they all ran away, not knowing that they came only for sensitisation.

” We thought they have come to vaccinate us with the COVID-19 vaccination and being that our parents did ask us to accept the COVID-19 vaccination ,we had to run to avoid being forced to take the vaccine, ” the school boy said.

Our correspondent reports that Borno recently recieved 75,510 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines, and for the moment the state began the vaccination with the frontline workers ,followed by top government officials and persons from 50 years and above.