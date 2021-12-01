Seven states including Lagos , Osun, Anambra, Bauchi, Cross River, Edo and Enugu are to benefit from another round of financial literacy training for hundreds of secondary school students sponsored by First City Monument Bank(FCMB) across the country.

The training, which formed part of the activities organised in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to commemorate the 2021 World Savings Day, seeks to secure their future and guarantee them freedom from poverty.

It focused on guiding the students to imbibe financial principles early in life, ensuring they grow up to become responsible citizens who will know how to make their money work for them.

Speaking on the significance of the World Savings Day, the group head, Corporate Affairs at FCMB, Mr Diran Olojo, said: “we want our young ones, who are the hope and future drivers of Nigeria, to understand the prudent management of resources. They require this skill to secure their future.