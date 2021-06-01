Students of the Kaduna State University (KASU) on Tuesday staged a peaceful protest to the Government House against what they termed abitrary increase in the school tuition fees.

The students, who were in their thousands, carried placards with various inscriptions such as “We Are Orphans, Reverse The Fees”, “Please Help Us To Get Education and Not Kill Our Dreams of Getting Educated”, “Education Should Be For All Not Only For the Children of The Rich,” among others.

Although the students could not gain access into the Government House, they were prevented from entry by security operatives, but they took over the road leading to the Government House and chanted solidarity songs such as “Education Must Be Free”.

Some of the muslim students had their prayers on the road while it was gathered that three of the protesting students were allowed into the Government House to meet with a government official over the matter, and subsequently presented a letter of appeal for onward delivery to the Governor Nasir el-Rufai.

One of the students, Comrade Yusuf Shehu, while speaking with journalists, appealed to the governor to reconsider his stance on the tuition fees increment so that the children of the poor can attain education.

“We are appealing that the increase should be reversed, because with the present increase, most students will be forced to drop out except something is done about it.

“Even with the former fees, it was very difficult for some students to pay, most of them have to do menial jobs to be able to pay their schools fees, some of us are orphans.

“We are only appealing and not making it a must, because even the cost of living is not easy to come by now, Some of our parents have been relieved of their jobs, so it makes it more difficult for us,” Shehu stressed.

Meanwhile, while the peaceful protest lasted, there was a traffic gridlock on the road leading to the Government House.