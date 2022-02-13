Students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State have rejected the decision of the state governor, Seyi Makinde, to rename the institution.

The SUG President, Anuoluwa Adeboye, and Public Relations Officer, Gabriel Michael, in an open letter made available to newsmen said renaming the institution would do more harm than good to its image.

The governor had recently sent a bill to the state assembly on the proposed renaming of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) to Ladoke Akintola University (LAU).

The students argued that changing the name of the institution would negatively affect the goodwill of the institution, saying the strength already gathered by the name could all be forgotten.

They expressed belief that it would cause more distractions and even sabotage most of the governor’s salient efforts in the continuous development of the institution.

According to them, LAUTECH, as it were, has started operating as a conventional university,adding that, “Courses such as Marketing, Economics, Business Management have commenced earlier on. On Monday, February 7, 2022, NUC visited our dear institution, LAUTECH, for the proposed Departments of English and Literacy studies, Philosophy, Hospitality and Tourism Management, Sociology, and History.

“They all came to study the university’s preparedness to commence the new programmes. Hence, there is no need to hide under the so-called change to conventional university as this doesn’t have any effect on the name.

“A case study is Enugu State University of Technology, ESUT, which is offering some of these conventional university courses yet retained her technology name.

“Further investigations revealed that ESUT is offering law as a course and doesn’t affect or warrant their change of name in any sense. Why then do we have to opt for a change of name?” the students’ union queried.

It urged the governor to look inward and consider better recommendations on how the institution could make more progress.