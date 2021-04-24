BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Students of the Ladoke Akinola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso on Friday shut gates of the institution in protest against the death of a final year student, Asefon Nifemi Benard.

It was gathered that the final year student of the Department of Animal Nutrition and Biotechnology died after falling into a septic tank in his hostel.

The university management confirmed the incident in a statement signed by the institution’s registrar, Dr. Kayode Ogunleye.

The management while appealing for calm noted that Nifemi died off-campus on Thursday.

The registrar in the statement said in sympathy with the student, friends and family, the management declared April 23, 2021 as lecture-free day, while any lectures or tests that might have been conducted earlier yesterday were declared null and void. The management appealed to students not to take laws into their hands as appropriate steps were being taken to get the facts surrounding the death.

One of the students who pleaded anonymity said Nifemi died after falling into a sewage pit on Thursday as a result of delay by staff of the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital.

Another student said the deceased fell into the while attempting to switch on electricity.

He further explained that Nifemi was thereafter rushed to LAUTECH Teaching Hospital but could not get immediate medical attention, which was suspected to have led to his death.

The source said, “Medical personnel on duty said they had to get a call from the Dean of Students Affairs before attending to him. The deceased’s friends decided to take Nifemi to Bowen Teaching Hospital, he died before getting to the hospital.”