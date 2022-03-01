Piqued over the frequent shutdown of school activities due to incessant strikes, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) yesterday staged a nationwide protest, calling for immediate negotiations to end the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Union Universities (ASUU).

In Abuja, the angry students, who barricaded the entrance of the Federal Ministry of Education, carried placards with various inscriptions urging the federal government to listen to the cries of the students and reach agreement with the lecturers’ union.

ASUU embarked on a one-month warning strike on February 14, 2022 over what it viewed as government’s unfaithfulness towards the implementation of the Memorandum of Action it signed with the union.

Some of ASUU’s demands include: adequate funding for the revitalisation of public universities, payment of earned academic allowances, adoption of Universities Transparency Accountability Solutions (UTAS) to solve the inconsistencies associated with the Integrated Payroll Personnel Information System (IPPIS), payment of promotion arrears, and the renegotiation of 2009 ASUU/FG agreement.

And with the union and federal government set to meet tomorrow, the students have vowed to continue the protest until the strike is called off.

Speaking during the protest, NANS national president, Comrade Sunday Asefon, pointed out the country’s leaders had enjoyed free, quality education in the past but now want to punish the current generation with endless disruptions in the sector.

He said, “It is disheartening to note that the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) has gone on strike more than four years cumulatively since 1999. The consequences of this development are grave on the part of the students who are the victims of these incessant industrial actions embarked upon by ASUU as a result of labour disagreement with the federal government. The resultant effect of these incessant strikes is inconsistency in scholarship, research, and learning output.

“At the end of every strike, ASUU members get their salary, government officials and politicians get their pay, ministers in charge of the Ministry of Education and his counterpart in the Ministry of Labour get their pay and allowances for unproductive meetings with ASUU, but the students get nothing but the inability to get mobilised for NYSC as a result of age limitation, limited job opportunities as a result of age limitation, and the untimely death of students traversing the poor Nigerian roads unnecessarily all as a result of incessant ASUU strikes.

“It is more worrisome that most of the industrial actions could have been avoided if the government has been responsible enough to fulfil promises/agreements freely entered with ASUU over the years and fulfil their part of the bargain. Public tertiary institution in Nigeria has taken a downward slope in recent years and there is an urgent need to fix the system. Many students no longer trust the education outcome of our tertiary institutions as a result of the incessant strikes and infrastructural neglect from the government.”

According to Comrade Asefon, it is these developments that has caused the high level of migration of Nigerian students abroad in search of stable and quality education.

“Many of our students are currently trapped in war-ravaged Ukraine as a result of the incessant strikes in our universities and the lack of adequate infrastructural development,” he stated.

He said the students are, therefore, compelled to take the following positions: “That the federal government must as a matter of urgency honour every agreement freely entered with ASUU and renegotiate areas that need renegotiation in good faith with ASUU while we call on ASUU to be open-minded, progressive, and be realistic in their terms.

ASUU Strike: Education Minister Walks Out Of Meeting With Students

“Federal government must do all it takes to convince ASUU to suspend its strike and return to the classroom immediately to ensure continuity in our academic calendar.”

LEADERSHIP reports that due to the protest, which cut across the 36 states of the federation, the minister of education, Malam Adamu Adamu, angrily walked out of a meeting with the Nigerian students who were protesting the ASUU strike.

The minister had scheduled an impromptu meeting with the leadership of NANS as students barricaded the entrance of the Federal Ministry of Education.

The students asked the minister to close down his office since he could not resolve the ASUU matter, even as they lamented the failure of government to resolve the issue after several years.

NANS national president, Asefon, lamented that “ASUU strike is killing education more and more. This strike has been affecting our lives since 1999 and Nigerian students want to be part of the discussion between federal government and ASUU to find a lasting solution to the matter.

“We want federal government and ASUU to as a matter of urgency call off this strike while negotiation continues. We want to go back to classes; if not, this will be more than #EndSars protest,” he added.

However, trouble erupted when, in the course of the meeting, the NANS’ leadership questioned the minister for abandoning the education sector in a mess while sending his children to study abroad.

Adamu who was not happy at the attack on his person said he was disappointed with the comments and stepped out of the conference room.

Reactions have since followed the minister’s action which occurred during a brief meeting that had the registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, and the executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, in attendance.

In Ebonyi State, hundreds of students of Ebonyi State University and other tertiary institutions in the state, under the aegis of NANS, Ebonyi State chapter, yesterday protested against the one-month industrial action embarked by ASUU.

The students who converged at the Presco campus of the university for the peaceful protest said the protest was to register their displeasure at the ongoing warning strike by the union.

The students during the protest that lasted for over four hours barricaded the Presco campus section of the ever-busy Abakaliki-Enugu Road, thereby causing both vehicular and human traffic congestion along the major highway.

The students insisted that the protest would continue until the union calls off the industrial action and return to classes.

The students, led by the acting deputy coordinator of Zone F, Comrade Ewa Chukwumaijem, and the Joint Campus Committee (JJC) chairman-elect in the state, Comrade Ituma Kelvin, carried placards with inscriptions like: “age is irreversible, house rents are non-refundable, stop disrupting our life’s plans, FG, “stop delaying our career, stop toying with our future and that of our dear nation” and “we can’t continue to be bait for anybody,” among others.

Addressing newsmen, Comrade Chukwumaijem noted that the strikes had always been about the selfish interests of ASUU and never about the interest of the students.

He called on the federal government and ASUU to take immediate actions towards resolving the strike in the interest of students.

In Cross River State, the students in Calabar led a peaceful protest to the Governor’s office, urging the federal government to put an end to the strike embarked upon by ASUU.

The protesting students gathered at the gate of the government house in Calabar carrying placards with different inscriptions such as “Put an end to strike now”, “put your children in public schools and not send them to Ukraine and Russia “, “Get our state library revived now.”

The protesting students, who were led by their leader, Anthony Efa, said they were unfortunate to find themselves in a nation with no value for education.

According to him, it is unfair for a student to be admitted into one of the nation’s tertiary institutions for a four-year course only to end up staying six years due to incessant strikes.

In Kano State, NANS members converged on Kofar Nassarawa bridge in Kano City to express their concern over the strike, describing it as very unfortunate.

They carried placards with different inscriptions calling on the federal government and ASUU to bring a lasting solution to the strike. They sang solidarity songs against ASUU and the federal government.

Speaking at the Ministry of Higher Education, the leader of the protesters, Yazid Tanko Mohammed, explained that the students were conducting the peaceful protest to convey their grievances on the ongoing strike by university lecturers, saying the strike was causing a great setback to their education.

In her response, the commissioner for Higher Education, Dr . Mariya Bunkure, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Alhaji Dahiru Adda’u, said the Ministry would convey their grievances to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for onward submission to the federal level.

In Adamawa State, a road accident resulted in the death of three persons close to the venue of the students’ protest. The accident involved a trailer load of cattle and a motorcycle in Vinikilang Girei local government area of Adamawa State.

The accident happened a few metres to River Benue bridge. An eye witness said the truck was on a high speed from the Mubi axis and rammed into the motorcycle, killing them and a passer-by.

Officials of Federal Road Safety Corps were seen evacuating the corpses to Specialist Hospital Yola, and also controlling traffic on the busy Girei-Yola Road.

The road mishap occurred at the same spot students from various tertiary institutions across the state had assembled to protest the ASUU strike, during which they barricaded the river Benue bridge linking state capital and other parts of the state.

The students, under the aegis of NAN, said the protest was in line with the directives issued by the national president of the union.

Comrade Anasam Maspalma, chairman, NANS Joint Campus Committee (JCC), Adamawa axis, said the decision for the action was taken at the concluded non-elective Congress held in Sokoto state.

“The protest is our fundamental right to show our dissatisfaction against the actions of ASUU/FG that led to the closure of our universities.

“Students are tired of the strike; we are saying enough is enough to ASUU/FG strike. As it is, graduating students cannot mobilise for the National Youth Service Corps for service to the fatherland. We want to go back to school and continue with our studies,” Maspalma added.

Meanwhile, ASUU has said it will not back down on the current industrial action, accusing the federal government of not keeping to its promises.

President of the union, Emmanuel Osodeke, said yesterday that it is now more than two weeks since ASUU declared a one-month warning strike over the federal government’s inability to honour its agreement with the body.

“For the past nine years or so, they have been giving us promises but once the strike is over, they relapse,” he said ahead of today’s meeting with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige.

“So, our colleagues are tired of these promises which they don’t fulfil. What we want is actions,” the ASUU leader said in a televised interview via Channels Television breakfast show, Sunrise Daily.

NANS yesterday staged a protest in Ibadan , Oyo State , saying they will resist any attempt by the federal government and ASUU to send them into the streets.

The students advised both the federal government and ASUU to resolve their crisis over the ongoing strike of the union for the sake of the students.

Speaking at a protest that took them to Iyaganku press centre of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State chapter, the Southwest coordinator of NANS, Tegbe Steven Fiyinfoluwa vowed the students will block all the federal roads today if the federal government and ASUU fail to reach an agreement.

Some of the placards displayed during the protest by the students read: “FG and ASUU, stop the madness, stop the strike and revitalise our education”, After the end of strike, only students lose. FG should learn to respect agreement.”