Law Students Association of Nigeria has dragged the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) before a Federal High Court in Abuja, challenging what it described as the incessant strike by the union.

In the suit which was filed in court at the weekend, the association is praying the court for an order to compel ASUU to return to the classroom, as well as an order of perpetual injunction to restrain ASUU from embarking on further strike. The suit which was filed by the president of the association, Mr Blessing Agbomhere, on behalf of the members, is also praying the court to compel ASUU to pay N10 billion compensation to Nigerian students.

This, the association claimed, would compensate for infringing on the right of the students to education as guaranteed by Section 18 of the 1999 Constitution and Article 17 of African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights. The association is further asking the court to order ASUU to pay damages to all Nigerian students for the psychological and emotional torture meted out to them, as well as the loss of valuable time following the continuous strike.

Speaking to journalists, Agbomhere said that the suit was sequel to its findings that ASUU members had been short- changing the federal government by teaching in more than one university