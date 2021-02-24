By Danjuma Joseph Lafia

Nasarawa State Government said it has spent over 15 billion Naira for construction and remodelling of classroom blocks in primary and junior secondary schools in the state in the last 8 years.

Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, Muhammed Musa Dan’ azumi gave the figure in an interview with journalists in Lafia.

Mr Muhammed Dan’ azumi said the amount covers construction, rehabilitation and remodelling of 3,612 blocks of classrooms as well as provision of boreholes, toilet facilities, learning materials and furniture to the schools .

He pointed out that the funds were grants from the World Bank Assisted Projects and counterpart contributions by the state government between 2012 and 2019.

Mr Muhammed Dan’azumi explained that the projects especially remodelling and construction of classroom blocks as well as training of primary and junior secondary school teachers were on going in the state as part of consistent efforts aimed at addressing cases of out of school children in the state.