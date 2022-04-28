The Cross River Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has threatened to revoke all contracts awarded to contractors, if the projects were found to be poorly executed.

SUBEB board chairman Senator Stephen Odey issued the warning while addressing contractors after concluding the bid opening for 2021 UBE intervention funds ahead of the construction of 16 projects.

Odey who spoke in Calabar yesterday, charged contractors to be transparent and execute contracts awarded to them according to specification.

He charged contractors to do everything within their reach so as not to betray the confidence reposed in them stressing that the board will not hesitate to revoke contracts awarded to the contractors if the job is found to be poorly executed and outside job specification.

Represented by the board secretary, Mr Cyril Itam, the chairman stated that contractors who are successful should execute quality jobs that will meet the required specifications within the duration of time allotted for the projects.

Also, a representative of the director-general, Due Process and Price Intelligence Bureau, Mr Emmanuel Ashibel, commended the board for constantly being due process-compliant, adding that the Bureau does not support any process that is not in line with its prescribed rules.

In his remarks, SUBEB director of planning, research and statistics, Mr Nkanu Egbula, assured contractors that the evaluation process will be done transparently without any act of favouritism stressing that the board will speed up the evaluation process to ensure that contractors are mobilised to site before the rain intensifies.

Egbulu said, “We encourage those of you who will be successful to execute jobs speedily, we will give you all the cooperation to ensure a smooth working experience.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of Obong Denis Udo-Inyang Foundation and the Budget, Transparency and Accountability Network (BTAN) commended the board for successfully organising the exercise and averred that the exercise was up to the required standard stressing that it was organised in conformity with the public procurement act of 2007.

On behalf of the contractors, manager, FK & Rose Nigerian Limited, Matthew Ucheche, thanked the Board for a successful exercise, stressing that “the process was transparent and there was no foul play.”