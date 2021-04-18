By Pastor W. F. Kumuyi

Whatever God and Christ said which were written by Apostle Paul must prevail. Are you married? Don’t look for excuse to divorce and be loosed from your partner despite all the problems and perplexities in the home. The single, widow or widower has the privilege to marry even though there are peculiar troubles and challenges which married people usually have.

When Jethro the father in law of Moses gave him a counsel concerning decentralizing his duties as a leader of the people of Israel, he concluded by telling Moses to still go to God to confirm what he had told him. Whenever you give counsel to people, tell them to go to the prevailing declaration of the word of God before taking any step. Whatever counsel you receive from anyone, whatever you read from books or hear from theologians, understand that they are not God and always remember that the word of God stands forever. Always come back to the word of God. There are people who will sympathize with you on whatever unpleasant conditions and situations you are going through in your marriage, whatever they say, they may mean well, but ensure you go back to the counsel of the Lord which shall stand forever.

The Appreciated Concentration On Our Preferred Destiny

(I Corinthians 7:29-31; Matthew 10:37-39; Luke 9:61-62; 14:26-27)

When we leave this world, we will go either to the right (heaven) the destination for all who have lived their lives in the will of God, or the left (hell fire) for those who lived to please the devil or those who backslid from the way of life. Sorrow, pain, gnashing of teeth abound there. You must have a preference of these two destinations. If heaven is your choice, then appropriate concentration must be on what will get you to heaven, not on temporary relief here on earth.

The Lord will come soon, the end of the world is near, so, don’t get bugged down with problems from your marriage because when the end comes, and you get to heaven you will forget all the pains and sufferings you have gone through in a matter of minutes. Those who have spouses either good or bad must live their lives in preparation for heaven, because the time is coming when marriage will mean nothing. Concentrate on your preferred destination.

Difficulty in the life of man is like a rope tied around a goat’s neck, his attention is always focused on the problem, just as the attention of the goat is focused on the rope around its neck. His decision and focus will be controlled by the ‘rope’. If a good, lively, goal-getting and loving person has a challenge, and he concentrates on the pain, the tendency is that the difficulty will get the best of him and he will no longer laugh, be loving, happy or hopeful as before.

Even when things are going well with you, and you have a good marriage, you must never allow it to distract your attention from Heaven. You must continue to love and serve God. You must love God more than anything else. In your office, or place of work, you may be a very respected person due to your contributions and the promotions keep coming, yet, that should not take the place of God. Your relationship with God must always take paramount place.

B. THE SINGLE-MINDED CONSECRATION WITHOUT PERPLEXING DISTRACTIONS. I Corinthians 7:32-35

You will not allow any perplexities local or global to distract you from focusing on God. Nothing must distract you from giving your best to God at all times. Nothing must distract you from having a profitable devotional life with God. Taking care of the family may bring you into perplexities which are distracting but Apostle Paul is here admonishing that you must organize your personal and marital life properly. Nothing must take your attention and focus away from God, you must always give your best to Him at all times. Your consecration must always be single-minded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our Single-minded Devotion: Pleasing God Without Disaffection

(I Corinthians 7:32; John 8:29; Romans 15:3; II Timothy 2:4; I Thessalonians 2:4)

You must never lessen your devotion to God, you must always please Him. No worry, anxiety, divided heart, or misplaced priorities. How to please God with your skill, energy, strength, education, talent, experience, etc must be paramount in your heart. As a child of God, follow Christ, and when there are alternatives, and there is considerations to please yourself, your spouse, or God, you or your spouse must not take the place of God or the place of getting to heaven. You must remember that even Christ did not please Himself.

You must continue to please the Lord regardless of your status. Joining this or that assembly, group or corporations have their distractions. A good soldier of Christ will not allow entanglements of any type. The gospel, ministry, peculiar service or soul winning which has been entrusted into your hands must not be allowed to suffer.

Our Spousal Duty: Practical Godliness Without Division

(I Corinthians 7:33-34; I Timothy 5:8; Ephesians 5:28-31; I Corinthians 12:25-26; I John 2:15-17)

You must not be divided in heart and consecration to God in your marriage. God must always take number one position, though you must still fulfill your responsibility to your spouses.

You have roles to play in the family. As a married man, you have to take care of your wife and children. You have to get a job to be able to achieve this. By prayer and commitment to your physical engagements, you must fulfill your duties (vs 33) The things of the world here means our day to day activities to take care of our responsibilities in the family. You have to provide shelter, accommodation, clothing, security, happiness and joy in the home for the wife. The wife must also please her husband and cooperate with him to move the family forward.

The unmarried cares for the things of the Lord, while the married have to care for the family. The unmarried woman is smart but by the time she marries, her physique changes considerably. The wife is the home-keeper who takes care of the husband psychologically and physically in the aspect of things we do only on earth.

These are things we will not do in heaven – making provisions for the family, going to the market, cooking, washing of husband and children’s clothes, etc – are things we do here on earth so that the home can be a home indeed, and every member can be well taken care of. Anyone who does not care for his home has denied the faith and is worse than an infidel.

3) Our Steadfast Dedication: Preaching The Gospel Without Distraction

(I Corinthians 7:35; Luke 10:40-42; 21:34-36; II Timothy 2:4; Philippians 3:14-15)

Look at your life spiritually, physically, and in the family, have you been able to follow the vision, ideal, and aspirations? If there are no distractions, wouldn’t you have moved forward and done better? In this new year, make up your mind to do better and focus on your responsibility towards God without distraction. Concentrate on your calling without distractions.

Distractions can be sinful, and at times they may not, they may be visible or not. They usually start in little ways until you cannot escape them. At times, they kill your interest and enthusiasm towards all that you are supposed to do. An experiment was carried out on a baby elephant which was tied down with a strong chain to a pole. After trying to break loose several times, the elephant settled down and got used to the chains. Even when the chain was removed and replaced with a tiny rope which the elephant could easily cut off, it remained on one spot with the mind that it was still tied down with the chains.

This is exactly how it is with distractions, you are habitually standing on one spot with no zeal to serve the Lord. It is all about being tied down with distractions which you must pray seriously about, and the Lord will answer your prayer and do great things in your life to the glory of His holy name.

C. THE SELFLESS CONFIRMATION OF HIS PERFECT DOCTRINE. I Corinthians 7:36-40

God has declared His will and word on marriage from the beginning. When Christ came, He confirmed it and you as a child of God must selflessly confirm His doctrines. Whatever you are going through, you will not use your situation, predicament or perplexities to misinterpret the word of God.

Proper Comprehension Avoiding Corrupting Misinterpretation

(I Corinthians 7:36-37; Luke 11:52; II Corinthians 2:17; 4:2; Luke 24:45)

Many people misinterpret these two verses (verses 36 and 37). They interpret it to mean that here is a single man wanting to get married to a lady and that the man has the liberty to do whatever he pleases with her. But this is not the proper interpretation. May God give us understanding of His word in Jesus name. This is what happens when the word of God is corrupted and misinterpreted, when the scribes, Pharisees and church leaders take the key of knowledge, revelation and divine wisdom of the word of God away from the people.

Some people have some preconceived ideas as well as pressure and temptation in their flesh. They come to these verses and because of the corruption in their nature and flesh, and their attraction to committing immorality, they corrupt the word of God. Apostle Paul said we are not of those who do this. When you come to the word of God, you forget your own peculiarity, trial, pressure, persecution and you keep the word of God as the word of God. You will not handle the word of God deceitfully to suit yourself or support whatever you want to do.

It is necessary for us to pray that Christ and the Spirit of God who is the Author of the scriptures by His inspiration open our understanding so that we will understand the scriptures.

Parental Consent In Their Children’s Marriage

(I Corinthians 7:36-38; Genesis 24:1-7; Deuteronomy 7:3-4; I Corinthians 7:9,28; I Timothy 5:14-15)

The proper interpretation of these verses is that if a daughter in the house requires that she be allowed to marry, the father must allow her, but if the she wants to complete her studies and do some other things before marriage, the father must also support her, and give her time regardless of what people say or the volume of pressure being put on him.

It was the father who first saw the need for Isaac to have a wife and he set about putting plans in place to get him one. It is the responsibility of the father to give and not give his daughter in marriage.

Perpetual Command From His Changeless Message

(I Corinthians 7:39-40; Mark 10:5-12; 13:31; Romans 7:2-3; II Corinthians 6:14-18; Psalm 119:89-90; I Peter 1:24-25)

As long as her husband lives, the wife is bound to him. But if he dies, she is at liberty to remarry, but only in the Lord.

Forever O Lord, Thy word is settled in heaven. As you obey the word of God, the goodness, mercy and provision of God will be settled in your life and family.

#Prayer:

* Pray that His word be settled in your heart and life in Jesus name.

* Pray for our Pastor that God will continually bless and inspire him. The source of his wisdom and understanding in the word of God will never run dry.

Amen and Amen