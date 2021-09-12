Glo Berekete, a unique tariff plan launched by Globacom last year, continues to garner rave reviews as subscribers who are enjoying the exciting product reel out positive testimonials.

A cross section of subscribers of leading telecommunications service provider, Globacom, have advocated for more mobile phone users to come on board the Glo network, so as to access the mouth-watering benefits of its popular starter tariff plan- Glo Berekete.

Every new customer on the Glo pre-paid network gets on the Glo Berekete tariff plan by default, while existing prepaid customers can subscribe by dialling *777# after which get to enjoy 700 percent bonus on all recharges.

New customers get a welcome bonus of N600 upon successful activation of their line. The successful activation includes registering the SIM, recharging with a minimum of N100 and making a first call. N400 out of the bonus credit is for calls to any network, while the balance of N200 will be converted to 200MB of data.

Other benefits of the package include a massive 700 percent bonus on every recharge to call all networks and to browse the Internet. Subscribers could receive up to N20,000 voice bonus and 5GB data bonus from a single recharge depending on the recharge denomination.