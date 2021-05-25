The Nigerian Communications Commission said mobile phone subscribers are not required to submit the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) of their phones to it from July, 2021.

It said at no time did the Commission issue a statement regarding the registration of IMEI by subscribers and it has no plans to do so. It dissociated itself from online reports that Nigerians are expected to submit their IMEI starting in July.

The reports in question have emanated from a section of the Revised National Identity Policy for SIM Card Registration recently launched by President Muhammadu Buhari and which has been uploaded on the Commission’s website.

The director, public affairs of NCC, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde said, “It is pertinent to state that the Commission is in the process of deploying a Device Management System (DMS). The DMS will essentially protect subscribers against phone theft and will identify and enable the elimination of fake devices from the networks. The system will capture IMEI automatically without any requirement for subscribers to submit same.

“The general public is advised to disregard the said publications, which have created the erroneous impression that telephone subscribers will be required to register their IMEI with their networks,” Adinde further stated in the statement.