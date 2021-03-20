BY ANTHONY AWUNOR |

Over 25 airports with substandard fencing need to be re-fenced, adopting the perimeter fencing as required by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to avert another security breach in the country, LEADERSHIP Weekend can exclusively reveal.

Investigations showed that most of the existing fences of airports in the country are also poorly manned and could be easily breached by terrorists and bandits.

It was gathered that the poorly built fences, coupled with underutilisation of airport premises, especially those closer to the fences had given room for thick bushes to grow, covering up the fences in some instances, thereby, allowing hoodlum to take cover and attack, insider sources revealed.

It was also learnt that most of the poorly fenced airports are surprisingly in the Northern part of the country where insurgency and banditry reign.

The insecurity in Ekiti and Ondo local airports are also an invitation to disaster waiting to happen if the porous fences are not fixed.

Findings also revealed that though Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt airports boast of the best fencing infrastructure in the country, they still fall short of the ICAO standard.

To meet the ICAO recommended practices, market observers said there is need for adequate provision of huge funds to construct perimeter and operational fences across all the over 25 airports operated by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

ADVERTISEMENT

The funds are also expected to take care of the several hundreds of kilometres of landmass across the airports in the country.

ICAO security guidelines prescribe that all airports must be secured with double perimeter fences.

To meet this specification, nets barbed wire, cameras, sensors, infrareds, intrusion detection devices are required, all of which would cost close to N1 trillion to fix.

Stakeholders have warned that Boko Haram terrorists, bandits and hoodlums may use the Kaduna airport attack as a template to continue to attack airports facilities as well as abduct users of the airports, especially under the current porous security system across airports nationwide.

They said that if the frequent security breaches at the airports continue, it may lead to threat to lives and property, which may consequently affect the perception of the flying public.

Armed bandits had attacked workers of Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and those in Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) quarters in Kaduna State, abducting several persons, including a family of six and a housewife with her two children.

The bandits had gained access to the quarters through the airport runway at midnight, storming into the apartment of their victims in a brazen manner.

Their ability to gain access to the runway further raises the question of the porosity of the airport premises.

Reacting to the issue of insecurity at the airports, the secretary-general of Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), Comrade Abdulrasaq Saidu, condemned the recent attack, calling for the erection of perimeter fences across all airports in the country

Saidu noted that the attack was not the first time, even as he warned that necessary security measures should be taken by the government to safeguard both the airport and the personnel.

He lamented that every year, some critical safety infrastructures are budgeted for such as the perimeter fence but those concerned fail to execute the projects.

Saidu said, “They budget for perimeter fences but where does the budget go? You saw the fence on television. We have security operatives at the airport of different kinds. How did the hoodlums come in?

“We wrote to Senator Hadi Sirika, the aviation minister, asking him to look inward and see loopholes and ask questions because there are people in the system that are colluding with outsiders like they did to Nigeria Airways but we have not heard or seen his response till now.”

He noted that perimeter fences are one of those critical things that must be done before anything, calling on committees on aviation to do their oversight functions well.

Saidu explained stressed the need for synergy between all the security operatives, especially the Nigerian Air Force as there is provision for them at the airport

He noted that aviation parastatals’ staff are essential service providers, hence there should be provision for them to be at the airport quarters instead of staying far from airports

Saidu also noted that while the act establishing FAAN empowers them to bear arms, nothing has been done till date as they keep playing politics with it.

On the way out, he suggested that all acts establishing aviation agencies in the country must be urgently followed by compelling the aviation minister to set up boards of parastatals to stop giving room for corruption, bad management and clash of interest.

In his submission, CEO of Centurion Securities, Group Capt John Ojikutu (rtd), warned that FAAN and concerned security operatives should reinforce security at the airports.

Captain Ojikutu who revealed that aviation infrastructure is higher on the lists of terrorists’ targets for attacks pointed out that Nigeria requires a very urgent security directive from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to update airports emergency and airport security management programmes to tackle insecurity around the airports.

According to him, operators may request arms support from the military, especially the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), stressing that the trend of attacks may be rehearsals of big things waiting to start happening.

Ojikutu said, “All the federal airports are expected to have aviation security programmes approved by the NCAA. All federal airports are expected to have an airport security committee. If any airport is deficient in any of these, it would be serious negligence and the NCAA must take necessary enforcement action. These are not teething problems but part of age old traditional operation standards”.

In terms of movements within the airport premises, Ojikutu condemned the use of commercial buses, popularly known as Kombi buses, plying the airport access road in the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA) area in Lagos, insisting that such mode of transportation may pose security challenges to both the public and airport users.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that presently, there are about 100 kombi buses operating on the road, while the background of the owners, the drivers and the buses’ registration particulars may not be substantially known and guaranteed for the airport security assessment.

For a more serene airport environment, Ojikutu called for a more organised shuttle system within the airport premises.

The aviation security expert added: “The heavy traffic on that road could also be an albatross to the management of the airport in the event of any serious occurrence of airport emergency requiring urgent evacuation of victims of aircraft accidents.

“Moreover, the security of the airport infrastructure and safety of travelling passengers cannot be sufficiently guaranteed. Solving the problems of the airport service road should start with FAAN management retaking and exercising proper ownership of the airport service road that is presently being used as a public road.”

Chairman, Senate committee on Aviation, Senator Smart Adeyemi, had advocated for state and local government policing as a way of enhancing the security architecture in and around the country

Regretting the sordid security challenges which had pervaded the country in recent times, Adeyemi said, “I think the time has come for Nigeria to evolve a system that will appreciate the size of the nation and the diversities. You don’t recruit a graduate we graduated from University of Maiduguri for instance and you post him to Lagos to come and police. He doesn’t know the system and the areas. So, criminals can take advantage of that”.

Also, Capt Hamisu Yadudu, the managing director of the agency had assured that FAAN is working round the clock to ensure that security and safety are sustained at the airports.

Speaking at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos shortly after the first bandit attack, and during the oversight function visit by the Senate committee on Aviation, Yadudu regretted the attack on its staff quarters, but vowed that the management, the state government and the various security agencies would not relent in their efforts in ensuring safety of humans and equipment at all the airports across the country”.