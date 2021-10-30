Some stakeholders in Niger Delta region have called on the federal government to tackle corruption headlong in order to discourage Nigerians from traveling out of the country to seek greener pasture abroad.

Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, former Director of Public Enlightenment and Education at Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), was one of the stakeholders, who identified the best way to stop people from leaving Nigeria for greener pastures abroad.

Okoduwa who spoke on ‘Anti-corruption Transparency and Monitoring Unit’ (ACTU),

at a two-day sensitisation workshop on fighting corruption in public service, organised by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said that if corruption is dealt with swiftly and appropriately, citizens will not need to go to other countries.

“Corruption affects the development of any country. It makes it difficult for any country to function effectively. That is why many leave their country for other countries where everything works and there is little or no corruption. Because people leave for a better life.

“Stop corruption, make things work, and you will see that people will be less likely to travel abroad for greener pastures. One of the major challenges of an institution on the fight against corruption is the identification of ACTUs as spies, instead of change agents that they are,” she said.

According to her, ACTU was created by the ICPC as an intervention mechanism in all ministries, departments, and agencies of government (MDAs) as a corruption prevention mechanism even as she encouraged the staff and management of NDDC to work closely with ACTU in its fight against corruption.

“ACTU exists for institutional change. Only an internal body can create change within an organisation, because it knows where the loopholes and challenges are,” she added.

The Interim Administrator of NDDC, Efiong Akwa, while speaking on

‘Building the New NDDC:

Efficient, Professional, and Corruption-free’ at the workshop, said that to achieve their mandate, they must be willing and determined to be the change they seek for the Niger Delta region.

“We must be willing and ready to comply with the civil service rules, financial regulations, as well as with the ICPC, EFCC and CCB acts, and other extant rules and laws in Nigeria.

“The federal government, under President Buhari, and our supervising Minister, Senator Godswill Akpabio, are keen to establish within the Commission, and within us all, a new attitude towards our duties within the workplace.

‘If we must become change agents, we must be equipped adequately to do what is right, within the law and our moral obligations. That is the new spirit we must embrace in NDDC. That is the new NDDC we must, collectively, build. We owe it to ourselves, this Commission, our stakeholders, and this great region. In the end, we will stand right before man and before God,” Akwa said.

Also speaking, the chairman, Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Professor Mohammad Isah, explained that the President of Nigeria does not have the power to pardon nor commute the sentence of any public official convicted of corrupt practices.

Isah in his presentation on “Asset Declaration: A Viable Tool for Corruption Prevention”, said that the constitution recognises corruption in public service as an unpardonable crime and admonished the officials to avoid unwholesome practices while in government service.

He also revealed that corruption do offer double jeopardy to the convicted, stating that an officer convicted for corrupt practices could be retried on the same offense.