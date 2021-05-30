The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has concluded arrangements to present award letters to successful investors in the 2020 Marginal Field Bid Round programme on Monday, May 31, 2021.

The head, public affairs, DPR, Paul Osu, who disclosed this yesterday, said the letters would be issued at a ceremony in Abuja.

He said the successful investors who would be receive letters were companies that had fully satisfied all requirements listed in the Marginal Field Bid Round guidelines, including full payment of signature bonuses within the specified time frame.

Osu said the DPR would continue to provide transparent regulatory oversight for the oil and gas industry to enable businesses and create opportunities for investors.

Over 600 companies had applied to be pre-qualified for the bid rounds which began on June 1, 2020.

The agency said the objective was to deepen indigenous participation in the oil and gas industry as well as add to the country’s production and reserve.

The Marginal Field Bid Round programme is also designed to provide technical and financial partnerships for investors, it added.