By Hembadoon Orsar |

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has described the late Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Emmanuel Saleh Ikwulono, as a true professional who built a wonderful working relationship with other members of the State Executive Council within his four months of service to the state. Reacting to the death of the commissioner, the governor said it was devastating to his administration.

The Governor who spoke through the Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, note that the death of Dr. Ikwulono was not only shocking and painful but had also created a vacuum very difficult to fill.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The late Commissioner for Health and Human Services will be deeply missed by the government and people of the state for his proactive efforts in tackling health challenges confronting Benue people, particularly the fight against COVID-19,” he said.

Ortom prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and his family the strength to bear the loss. Ikwulono died Wednesday evening at an undisclosed hospital following complications from a surgery.

A native of Agatu Local Government Area of the state, he was sworn into office on August 5, 2020 after the resignation of Dr. Sunday Ongbabo, the former health commissioner.

Ongbabo who also served as the Secretary of the state’s COVID-19 Response Committee resigned his appointment on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.