A giant container ship remains stuck across Egypt’s Suez Canal after attempts to dislodge it on Saturday’s high tide failed.
Canal officials said some progress had been made, however, and more tugboats were joining the effort on Sunday.
Alternative arrangements are being put in place in case the operation fails.
Egypt’s President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi has ordered preparations to lighten the load of the stranded ship.
The Suez Canal is one of the world’s busiest trade routes, and the Ever Given – part of the Evergreen fleet – has been wedged in it since Tuesday.
More than 300 ships are stuck on either side of the blockage and some vessels have had to reroute around Africa.