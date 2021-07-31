The National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) has been formally presented the Quality Management System Certification and Award from the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON).

SON said by this award, NSDC had joined a privileged class of Quality Management System certified and upgraded organisations in the country.

The director-general of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, who was represented by Mr Iyado Felix at the presentation, while warning that this system having been certified, had been placed on annual surveillance audits to ensure to effective implementation, said the certification would instill a quality culture in the NSDC which ultimately would impact on delivery of quality products and services to her numerous customers.

Receiving the award in Abuja, the NSDC executive secretary, Zacch Adedeji, said considering the general poor attitude to quality and standards in this part of the world, the event is historic and innovative.

He said the council was committed to excellence and professionalism in the handling of her activities, hence its resolve to submit its system for certification by the SON.

The executive secretary added that the NSDC was committed to embracing and imbibing globally tested initiatives and practices that would assist in achieving its mandate, which is to revitalise the sugar sector and for Nigeria to attain self-sufficiency in local sugar production.