What is the electricity generation potential in the Nigeria Sugar Industry?

The world is constantly exploring options to stimulate economic growth and development which to a large extent rest on the extent of development in the energy sector.

With climate change, this process has become more compelling with the dynamisms introduced which necessitate the discovery and even more discoveries of clean energy.

As you all know, this has birthed global initiatives like the Paris Agreement, Sustainable Energy for All (SE4All), United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Circular Economy, etc. Some of the clean energy sources, as you know, are solar, biomass, small hydro and wind.

The objective is to move away from fossil fuel-based energy sources and embracing options that do not contribute to the emissions of Green House Gases. It has been proven that one of the key elements to a buoyant and successful economy is adequate energy supply. Without it, nations will suffer industrialization deficit.

In Nigeria today, about 85 million people lack access to power from the grid, which is about 43 per cent of the Nigerian population. This practically limits the economic potential of the country but one thing is certain; there are options to address this national problem. What we need is the collective will to do it.

The Sugar industry also gives an option to contribute to addressing the problem of energy deficit in Nigeria. This has been proven in countries like Thailand and India. We need to use what we have to get what we want.

What is UNIDO’s key role in this?

The United Nations Industrial Development Organisation(UNIDO) has been implementing a project titled ‘mini-grids based on renewable energy (biomass) to augment rural electrification’ with the objective of promoting renewable energy as an alternative to diesel-based energy generation systems.

This is to help reduce and avoid Green House Gas GHG emissions from the energy sector in Nigeria. The project through its four components should develop policy and a conducive market environment, particularly by strengthening financial facilities, and build capacity to replicate RE mini-grids for augmenting rural electrification and productive uses in Nigeria.

This project is financed by the Global Environment Facility. Under this project, UNIDO has collaborated with the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) and Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) to conduct assessments on bioenergy from the Sugar Industry and biofuels for clean cooking.

It is important for me to mention that UNIDO is a specialised agency of the United Nations which promotes inclusive and sustainable industrialisation in developing countries and economies in transition. UNIDO’s activities are tailored towards developing green industries that are resource-efficient and protective of the natural environment and human health.

Through its activities, UNIDO strives to improve competitiveness and access to markets, in tandem with improving their environmental performance. We are presently implementing the Nigeria Country Programme that runs from 2018 to 2022 which has Renewable Energy Development and Environmental Management as two stand-alone components out of its nine components. UNIDO is well positioned to support countries in identifying and addressing emerging energy and environmental issues and we will continue to do this in Nigeria with the support of all of you.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are your expectations on Bioenergy and Biofuels Potentials Assessment in the sugar industry?

At the end of the day, we expect the stakeholders will have a clear understanding of the potentials that exist in the sugar industry in Nigeria.

And as I remarked earlier, UNIDO is doing it’s best to contribute to this work in Nigeria, working with various stakeholders both in the private and public sectors.

The target at the end of the day is to have a win-win situation. We currently have a situation where there are resources untapped in the sugar industry and in as much as the sugar industry is going about their business to manufacture sugar and meet their demands in the Nigeria economy, we want to bring to the fore, the importance of the energy that can be generated within that sector which can contribute to the total energy supply in the country.

And you know, as a UN agency, we work toward promoting renewable energy, so, I want to see how we can increase the proportion of renewable energy in the total energy mix so at the end of the day.

We want to determine the capacity that we have that can be generated from the sugar industry.

Are there pilot schemes already established?

We have done studies in Ogun and Ondo states which indicates that we can generate over 27 megawatts from saw-dust and other wood wastes, so, at the end of the day, the consultant will tell us what capacity we have in the sugar industry which will add to all of what we are doing.

The development partners and stakeholders will take on the outcome of this study so that it doesn’t just end at the workshop today so if you have some estimated capicity in the sugar industry in Nigeria, it will be very very important to go a step further to movement to actually developing the biomass energy in that sector for Nigerian use.

Do you foresee any challenge in the technology needed to advance the project?

Yes, our study will say something about that. There’s no challenge with technology because you need to know that we’re not reinventing any wheel anywhere.

As I mentioned, there are success stories in other parts of the world, so, ours is not the first case of generating biomass energy in the sugar industry in the world.

Thailand has done a lot of this, india has done a lot of this, so, the technologies that work in those countries are also going to work in Nigeria.

We are not working in isolation. You need to know that the UN is not a parellel government, what the UN does is to support the Nigerian government and the way it works is that, if you look at the composition of the stakeholders or participants in this workshop, we have brought people from all areas of the energy sector in Nigeria. We have the NERC, we have the NMPC. we have the Energy Commission of Nigeria, we have Science and Tech and Innovation, we have Industry, Trade and Investments, we have stakeholders. So, the idea is to open the eyes of everyone to the potential that exists in the sugar industry.

How do you intend to explore opportunities in the industry?

As you know the UNIDO role in the energy sector is not to generate electricity, we don’t work on shining light on people’s poverty but we want to see how we can develop energy and link the energy to productive usage of businesses and to that extent, this project within which we are doing this workshop today is focused on many grades.

We want to work on generating this biomass energy to support rural communities and their businesses and productive ventures so this we would do in colabaration with various entities and organizations that has been saddled with the mandate by government including the DisCos that have been mentioned so that by the end of the day the rural and economical sector in Nigeria can be developed together.

If I may ask, do you have a timeline to achieve this initiative?

We have timelines; this particular project will end in December this year, so, the much we can do within the framework of this project is to complete this study.

But the stakeholders in the country and UNIDO are not particularly tied to this project their existence continues after this year so we will continue to be in the country and continue to work with the government of Nigeria and the idea like I said is that we will be able to take this further maybe in another phase of this project or a different project on renewable energy that can latch on the outcome of this study for which we are doing this workshop today.

Remember also that I made mention that we are implementing a country programme that will end in 2022 but we have secured the executive boards approval meaning that we will continue to work within the renewable energy space in Nigeria even beyond 2022.

You said GF is funding this, so what is it costing you?

GF Global Environment Facility is providing funding for this project. I cannot say the exact amount but the total project funds from GF is over two million dollars even as this is the last lap with what we are doing in the project, supporting the 1.5 megawatts in Ebonyi state, we’ve done studies in Ogun and Ondo states which provided the opportunity for over 2. 7 megawatts of electricity to be generated using saw dust and wood waste.

We’ve worked with the regulatory authority, NERC on feeding tariff in the past on this project and we have done a lot of capacity building in the country, conduct study tours to Thailand, to India and to a number of places to open the eyes of stakeholders in potentials that exist in this particular sector and what other countries have benefited going that route.

We have worked also on the policy component and enhancing private sector investment into the renewable energy space in Nigeria.

As you have known, the simple law of demand and supply, Nigeria is energy starved. So, we encourage private sector to come into this sector and invest. But that isn’t so easy because there are issues in the policy arena which we have been engaging government and other stakeholders on, so that, we can unshackle the bottle necks that are there and create space for the private sector to come in and invest.