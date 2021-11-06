Defending champions, Suicide Squad and Theo FC will today clash in a titanic battle for the 5Stars Premier League title at the Mediterranean Recreational Centre, Abuja.

The 3rd edition of the league which kicked off in September in Abuja had 16 teams battling to win the over N1.5m prize money.

The league’s defending champions Suicide Squad started the season yet again in a slow fashion and matched their record last season by finishing 4th in the group stages scoring 8 goals and letting in 5. However, they have stormed their way to the final by scoring 8 goals in two games and conceding 3.

The other finalists, Theo FC in the final eased for the most parts into the final being the highest scoring side in the league this year with 39 goals.

The managing director of 5Stars premier league, Olumide Aturu said “we will live-stream the games as well as have a female novelty match to celebrate 5Stars football 3 years anniversary.”

The league, which is sponsored by MerryBets Sports, is expected to see Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) General Secretary, Dr Sanusi Mohammed; FCT Football Association, Adam Muktar Mohammed and ex-international, John Fashanu and others witness the grand finale.