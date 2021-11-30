The managing director of Sujimoto Group, Sijibomi Ogundele, has hailed the chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu for his laudable social investment projects and strategic support extended to people, institutions, and governments over the years.

Ogundele who is a leading luxury real estate entrepreneur an a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, said the landmark social development and strategic human capital investments being made by BUA Group through the vision of the chairman must be a lesson to his generation and many other billionaires in Nigeria from different sectors, cultures, and tribes.

Ogundele noted that just like MKO Abiola, Abdulsamad reminds him that the most important part of humanity is giving.

He said, “From the N1 billion COVID support, three new ambulances to Ogun State, the establishment of an N150 million pediatric wing of the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital; N200 million to Sokoto University, six units of 500KVA transformers, patrol vehicles to Edo Community, N1 billion to the Private Sector Coalition on COVID-19 CACOVID, 3 Ambulances to Kwara State, N200m, donation of ambulances to Adamawa state, N1 billion to University of Maiduguri, N1 billion to Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka and now the recent Ogun Women Empowerment of N2.5 billion these strides are laudable.

“Empowering one woman means you are empowering a community. Chairman Abdul Samad Rabiu’s support especially with a whopping cheque of N2.5bn to Ogun State for Mother and Child Hospital Construction shows that the talk-and-do philanthropist is not only championing the support of women but working in line with the United Nations’ sustainable development goals and women empowerment and equality agenda. This long-term support for women and children will definitely improve the quality of health.”

According to Ogundele, “At Sujimoto, we believe that when your neighbor is hungry, your chicken is not safe, and for us, giving is not a corporate social responsibility but an obligation. Growing up in Agege and now living in Ikoyi, I know how impactful it is to deny a child the opportunity for quality education and healthcare, that is why as a company we will do everything we can to engrave the spirit of generosity as part of who we are.

“For us, our vision and luxury philosophy does not always come at providing luxury edifice for rich people but also reaching out and touching those in need and this is why in 2015, we renovated Lagos Teaching Hospital (LUTH); gave out 10,000 hampers to Nigerian widows and women; fed over 5000 Nigerians daily for eight days during the Ramadan Iftar; provided luxury accommodation and finishing school for Olajumoke the Bread seller turned model; went back to my old primary school and donated educational materials to students of New Oko-oba Primary school and gave 50 students a life-time scholarship; gave bags of goodies and gifts to students of the Ilashe Slum school; donated Christmas hampers with cash gifts to hardworking Nigerians such as Traffic Warden, Police officers, roadside sellers, etc, and other charitable deeds.

Mr. Ogundele further noted that it is worth mentioning that BUA Group has invested heavily in the lives of people, not only from the city of Kano – his state of origin but also across the entire nation.