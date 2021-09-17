Sulcata Music, the music label and talent management arm of Sulcata Entertainment is relaunching on the 25th of September 2021 in grand style at the BLVD, Lekki Lagos.

The event is a triple-treat as Sulcata Music launches Emotional Paradise Ep by Suono Sai, an Afro Trap/ Hip Hop sensation signed to the Management and also unveils other talents under the Sulcata umbrella. Emotional Paradise EP will be released on the 23rd of September, 2021 and the launch event will double as the EP listening party

SUONO SAI , formerly known as Young S, is a biracial musical performing artist set to storm the Nigerian music scene.The 19 year old Indian-Nigerian talent was renamed SUONO SAI after he was discovered by the Sulcata Music team in 2019 as part of efforts to rebrand and reposition him for success.

According to Oraka Nnanyelu Nvy the CEO of Sulcata Entertainment, the event is put together to not only unveil Suono Sai and Emotional Paradise Ep but also to serve as a bridge connecting Sulcata talents, their numerous fans , industry top shots, media influencers and lovers of good music.

Sulcata Music was launched in 2016 in Lagos and for over 5 years has discovered, groomed, promoted and worked with several young and notable acts such as Laycon, Chinko Ekun, YungAce, Brainee and a host of others.