The Dart Federation of Nigeria (DFN) has concluded plans to stage the 2nd edition of Engr A.A. Sure Open Dart Championship next month, December, in Nasarawa State’s capital, Lafia.

According to the general-secretary of the federation, Etim Udokang, the maiden edition which was open for male and female athletes witnessed large turnout of competitors from across the 36 states of the federation and Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

“Dart is a game that is highly educational and entertaining. Dart has no age limit as far as one is focused and mentally alert. It is less strenuous but to play the game one must be physically fit.

“The 1st edition witnessed impressive turnout of spectators, many specially the underage develop interest in the sport and that is our main focus of catching them young.

“I must tell you that the way the federation is going now with the able president of federation, Rita Oyoku, very soon the game of Dart will be competing with football, basketball in terms of popularity”. Udokang said.

Udokang further revealed that trophies will be awarded to first to third positions in both male and female categories including cash prize.