The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III has called on all Nigerians irrespective of religious differences to fervently pray to Allah for a permanent solution to the multifarious security challenges bedeviling the country.

According to the sultan, prayer is the only option that can salvage the country from the security problems such as kidnapping that has become rampant in the Nigerian society, robbery, banditry, Boko Haram, Cultism, cattle rustling and communal clashes, among others.

The sultan, who was represented by the Shehu of Borno, Dr. Abubakar Umar El-kanemi Ibn Garbai,at the opening of the national Qur’anic competition (Musabaqa) in Bauchi yesterday, said prayers could restore peace in the country.

He stressed the need for the citizens to provide credible useful information to security agencies to enable them diligently do their work.

“Traditional rulers, district heads, ward heads, traditional title holders should organise prayers, we know we are doing prayers each and every day, it’s not something that you can expect government to do alone, we have to do it to protect our emirates, states, country, Ummah both Muslims and Christians, and entire Nigerians”, he said.

Declaring the competition open, Governor Bala Mohammed described as unfortunate the priority being given to western education to the detriment of Islamic religious education which invariably afflicts the contemporary world with serious numerous challenges with attendant moral decadence, injustice, corruption, among others.

“The number of such problems are capable of destroying our nation in-spite of our population and resources. The society, therefore, needs serious re-orientation with the possession of righteous conducts such as trustworthiness, honesty, truthfulness and probity, all of which are important in the teaching of Islam and the believers,” he said.

Governor Bala Mohammed also stressed the need for Nigerians to critically rethink their situations, reassess and reappraise circumstances, as well as reposition the society spiritually, morally, socio-culturally, politically and economically.

He noted that the introduction of the Qur’anic recitation competition had undoubtedly immensely contributed in engaging the youth to concentrate on learning and memorisation of the Holy Qur’an.

The governor assured that they were not unaware of their responsibilities as leaders and parents to encourage support and provide enabling environment and atmosphere for the acquisition of both moral and qualitative education, and further assured that government would do the needful to encourage such competitions anywhere.

The chairman of the Qur’anic recitation competition and former Bauchi State Grand khadi, Khadi Abdullshi Yakubu, earlier in his welcome address, urged the Muslim Ummah to morally and financially support the conduct of the competition.