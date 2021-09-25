The sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has commiserated with Oyo State government and Muslim communities over the death of Alhaji Sanusi Ojolowo who was the Aare Musulumi of Ibarapa Land.

The sultan’s condolence message was contained in a statement on Friday by Prince Bashir Adefaka for the sultan of Sokoto media team.

The Sariki Musulumi of Nigeria had sent his condolences to the family of the deceased octogenarian, the people of his home town of Tapa, Ibarapa Local Government, Government of Oyo State and, indeed, the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), over the passing of the man, who was generally respected and trusted in business, especially in the conduct of Hajj and Umrah services.

The sultan regretted that the Nigerian Muslim Ummah had lost yet another great philanthropist, who spent his life benefitting humanity and building as well as maintaining the mosques of Allah, while also providing succour for people across religions and tribes, especially those in Ibarapa Land.

“His sincerity and trustworthiness in the discharge of his duty as a reputable Hajj and Umrah operator from the days of Western Region and now in Oyo and Kwara states, which made him the most trusted by especially the Fulani in Ibarapa for the services, was well noted.

“Much as we love him and want to continue to have him with us in our ongoing peace and unity project for the good of our great country, we have one thing we have been unable to achieve; stopping the decision of Allah to pass on him as his time was reached. We can only pray and we indeed pray to Allah to please help us to receive, forgive, keep his gentle soul and repose it in Al-Jannah Firdauz,” Sultan said.