Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of the council’s President General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Dr. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared the operations of NSCIA at state level, especially in South West illegal.

The NSCIA’s chairman, Media Committee, Femi Abbas, in a statement on Wednesday stated that some charlatans claiming to be Muslim scholars, clerics, have been parading themselves as leaders of Nigerian Supreme for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) in some states, especially in the South West of Nigeria.

He said through the use of that nomenclature, such charlatans were said to be clandestinely affiliating themselves to certain political demagogues for the purpose of gaining personal benefits.

“As the apex body for the entire Muslim Ummah in Nigeria, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) hereby officially declares that the NSCIA has no branches at the state level and no group or association is authorized to bear that duly registered name in any state.

“That the Muslim communities in any state in Nigeria, which legally form the components of NSCIA are either called state Muslim council or state Muslim community by name and such state councils or communities must have duly registered with the apex body and recognized as members of the NSCIA.

“That any group that uses Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) as its name or parades itself as such at the state level, should be considered as a fraudster that can be legally treated as a criminal.

“That the public should therefore disregard any such groups as an impersonator or fraudulent impostors that should be reported to the appropriate authorities for necessary action.

“That the states and local governments throughout the country as well as Muslim Organizations and corporate bodies should take note of the public information.