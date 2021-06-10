Sultan of Sokoto and president-general, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has directed the Muslim Ummah to look out for the new moon of Dhul Qadah 1442AH, as from Thursday.

Abubakar said this in a statement signed by the chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council in Sokoto, Prof Sambo Junaidu, yesterday.

“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Thursday, June 10, which is equivalent to 29th day of Shawwal 1442AH, shall be the day to look out for the new moon of Dhul Qadah 1442AH.

“Muslims are therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon on Thursday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the sultan,’’ he said.

The Sultan prayed Allah to assist Muslim faithful in the discharge of their religious obligations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Dhul Qadah is the 11th month in the Islamic calendar and one of the four sacred months in Islam.

Warfare is prohibited during the month of Dhul Qadah, which also comes before the holy month of Dhul Hijja.