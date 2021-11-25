Eminent Nigerians will on December 1, 2021 gather in Abuja for a unity summit being organised by the National Prosperity Movement (NPM).

In a statement signed by NPM director-general, Ahmad Sajoh, he said the event with the theme: “The Imperative of Unity”, will hold from 10am at Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Conference Centre, Abuja.

Sajoh said it would be attended by the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, elder statesman General IBM Haruna (rtd) who will chair the event; chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum and governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi; chairman of Southern Governors’ Forum and governor of Ondo State Oluwarotimi Akeredolu; chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum and governor of Plateau State Simon Lalong; Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Governor Sani Bello of Niger State.

Also expected is Prof Attahiru Jega, former chairman of INEC, who will deliver the keynote address, and Prof Doyin Salami, chairman of the Presidential Economic Council.

He said the summit would provide a platform for these respected Nigerians to have meaningful conversation on the themes of peace, unity, equity and nation building.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sajoh said it would also provide new perspectives to the issues of equity, inclusion and economic prosperity for Nigerians and in the end, stimulate the process of national healing, understanding and progress.

He said, ‘’We believe that we can have a productive dialogue about these emotive issues in a rational manner, devoid of the counter-accusations that have lately characterised national conversations, and yet arrive at the need for unity and belief in the future prospect of our country,’’

He added that, “This summit is expedient at this time when there is increasing irredentism and hate-crimes across the country, which appear to be fanned by rising intolerance, nepotism, and mutual suspicion across the nation’s social and political space.

‘’We cannot have too much dialogue when peace and national interests are at stake. We can begin the process of healing and national reconciliation by understanding our fears and concerns, and then work towards addressing these issues in a calm and rational manner.”