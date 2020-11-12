BY ANKELI EMMANUEL, Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III has kicked against attempt to regulate social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Sultan, Nigerian leaders must carry the youths along if the country wants an enduring peace.

The traditional ruler stated this during a roundtable meeting organised by the Alumni Association of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

Sultan, who wondered why a 50 years old man should be regarded as a youth leader of a political party when younger ones are very available, also said regulation of social media is not the best

option.

The NIPSS roundtable was done in collaboration with Sokoto state government aimed at addressing security challenges in Sokoto and environs.

The roundtable which was with the theme: “Strategies for counter measures and peaceful development,” had in attendance security experts and many other stakeholders from Zamfara, Kebbi and other states.

“We must carry the youths along to have a peaceful society. How would someone over 50 be the youth leader of a political party? Sultan said while speaking at the event.

Sultan, who kicked against moves to regulate the social media, advised that the government should always fish out those using it negatively to fabricate lies just to destabilise the society.

“You don’t have to regulate social media,” Sultan said, advising the government to discover people abusing the social and deal with them based on the tenets of the law.

“The level of impunity in Nigeria is high. People do whatever they want and nothing happens to them,” Sultan said while appealing to media practitioners to have the fear of God in whatever they do.

Sultan said the media has a very big role to play in informing people positively and not negatively.

According to Sultan, both traditional and religious leaders have a big role to play in addressing the security challenges confronting the country urging them to help in educating their followers.

He further called for the setting up of a multinational joint task force by all stakeholders in the areas of Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara.

On his part, the president of Alumni Association of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (ANNI) IGP Muhammad Abubakar (rtd) said the country has inadequate security personnel.

“Efforts should be made to redress the shortage of manpower of the country’s Military/Law and Enforcement services (Army, Police, Civil Defence, Immigration Customs, etc)”.

“The United Nations (UN) median is 300 police officers for 100,000 people. As of 2012, the UN statistics indicates that Nigeria has only 187 officers per 100,000 populations,” Abubakar said.

Sokoto state governor, Amimu Waziri Tambuwal, while expressing satisfaction over the collaboration between ANII his government, assured that members of NIPSS have all it takes to advise on policies and implementation.

“We have a lot to learn from you. Let’s speak frankly about the security situation in Nigeria. We cannot go anywhere without telling ourselves some bitter realities,” Tambuwal said.