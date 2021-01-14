ADVERTISEMENT

BY ANKELI EMMANUEL, Sokoto

Honourable Abdulkadir Jeli Abubakar 111, a serving Commissioner of Home Affairs in Sokoto State is dead.

Jeli, who died at the age of 64 was said to have died after a brief ailment. Before his appointment, the humble Jeli was a former counsellor of the revered Sultanate Council in Sokoto.

At the wake of Governor Amimu Waziri Tambuwal’s adminstration, Andulkadir Jeli Abubakar 111 was appointed information Commissioner, a position he held until recently when he was redeployed to the State Ministry if Home Affairs.

Confirming the incidence, Govenor Tambuwal’s spokeperson, Muhammad Bello said Honourable Abdulkadir Jeli Abubakar has been buried in Sokoto according to Islamic rites.

Until his death, Jeli Abubakar holds the traditional title of Dikkon Sokoto and remained a friend to all because of his humility, compassion and easy life style.

Speaking about his life and times, those who are closed to him said, late Abdulkadir Jeli Abubakar 111 was survived by two wives, several children and grand children.

Late Jeli Abubakar attended Sultan Ward Primary School and Nagarta Collage all in Sokoto state before proceeding to the Institute of Journalism in the United Kingdom.

On his return, he published the now rested Galaxy Magazine around 1985 before becoming the Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA) and later left for UNICEF as Communication officer where he served in Bauchi and Kano states before his appointment as Commissioner of Information and later Home Affairs in Sokoto.

According to his friends, there was never a dull moment with Honourable Jeli as he always has consoling words to tell you at all times.