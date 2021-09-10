The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, has described the achievements of Osun State within its three decades of existence as one that humbles older states.

Abubakar said it was no surprise that in Osun’s 30 years of statehood, it had produced a galaxy of stars in all the sectors and areas of human endeavours, adding that the state is blessed in both human and natural resources.

The Sultan who spoke during the 30th anniversary colloquium of Osun as chairman yesterday lauded Governor Adegboyega Oyetola who he described as, “a gentleman governor, man of peace, man of honour, a statesman, a bridge builder, a lover of development and a believer in one, strong and indivisible Nigeria.’’

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking, the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, paid glowing tributes to the past and present leaders in the state, adding that Osun is now better than it was at creation.

In his keynote address, a former governor of the state, Chief Bisi Akande, lauded the founding fathers and past leaders of the state for what he described as achieving an optimum community and laying a foundation for the prosperous future of the state.

In his remarks, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola congratulated the citizens of Osun, describing the state as a full-grown entity that had surmounted its challenges with stoic resilience over the years of its existence.