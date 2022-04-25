The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence and chairman, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, National Traditional Rulers Council of Nigeria has reacted to the death of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, whose reign, he described as remarkable.

Sultan Abubakar, in a statement issued by Secretary to the Sultanate council, Sa’idu Maccido on Saturday said he would miss the late Oba who was his personal friend.

According to the statement, the monarch made the reaction on his return from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia where he had travelled for Umrah, the Lesser Hajj, when he got the sad news that the revered Oba was dead.

Abubakar, who is also the president-general, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), described the late Yoruba monarch as a personal friend that he will miss forever.

The Sultan, who arrived Nigeria via Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, immediately called the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, Saturday afternoon, to pay his condolence.

“I just got back from Saudi Arabia when I heard about the demise of the fine monarch in Kano. I have talked to the governor in condolence to the family, the governor, and the people of Oyo State over the demise of the excellent monarch.

“His reign was remarkable. We would remember him for his contributions, especially when he was here as Chancellor of the Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto,” the Sultan said.