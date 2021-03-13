ADVERTISEMENT

BY ANKELI EMMANUEL,Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs NSCIA Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III yesterday urged Muslim Ummah to look out for the new moon of Sha’aban 1442AH from Saturday, 13/03/2021.

Sultan who made the appeal in a statement signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto appealed to Muslims to report it’s sighting to the nearest village head for onward communication.

The statement read in part, “Thisis to inform the Muslim Ummah that Saturday, March 13, which is equivalent to 29th day of Rajab 1442AH shall be the day to look for the new moon of Sha’aban 1442AH.

“Muslim are therefore requested to start looking for the new moon on Saturday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan,’’

While praying Allah to assist Muslims in the discharge of their religious duty, Sultan further urged Nigerians to continue in their prayers for leaders at all levels.

Recall that Sha’aban is the 8th month and the last before Muslims fasting which determines the first day of fasting according to of the Islamic calendar.