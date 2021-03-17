ADVERTISEMENT

By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

The Civil Liberties Organization (CLO) has said the House of Representatives does not need to pass a bill into law for powers to summon the President as it already has such powers.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, CLO Chairman in the South South Zone, Chinedu Karl Uchegbu, however said the Lower Chamber of the National Assembly lacks the political will to exercise the powers.

Uchegbu said: “The House of Representatives already have powers to summon the President through their oversight powers over the executive branch. What is lacking is the political will to exercise the powers and not a new legal regime.

“Unlike the 4th House of Reps that enermously wielded such powers , subsequent Reps have shied away from exercising such powers.

“It will be unconstitutional for the House of Reps to seek to to summon state governor’s, as that is within the purview of the state assemblies. It negates the principles of federalism.”