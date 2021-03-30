BY TOPE FAYEHUN,

Players and officials of Sunshine Stars Football Club of Ondo State on Tuesday disrupted vehicular movement in Akure, the state capital, protesting the nonpayment of their salaries.

The protesters, who barricaded the road linking to the governor’s office gate, also accused the state government of secretly planning to sell off the football club.

The players dressed in their sporting attires and carrying placards with inscriptions like ‘Save Sunshine Stars’, and ‘Mr Governor Help Us, Pay Us Our Salary,” among others, rendered songs of solidarity.

According to the players and the officials of the club, selling the football club would not be favourable to them and the image of the state.

Addressing journalists on behalf of the players, the team captain, Sunday Abe, said the players are finding it difficult to cater to their financial demands due to the backlog of salaries owed them.

Abe, however, urged the state government to consider the players in their decisions.

Responding, the state deputy governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, debunked the alleged plan to sell off the club.

Aiyedatiwa said all stakeholders would be involved paraventure such action would be taken.

He added that the state government would look into their grievances as quickly as possible.