By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The board of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) together with clubs have agreed that the top six teams at the end of the ongoing 2020/21 season will play in a Super Six Series to determine the League Champions.

The agreement was reached at the end of the virtual meeting between the NWFL chairperson, Aisha Falode, and the representatives of the 14 Premiership Clubs, yesterday.

While the bottom eight clubs at the end of the same period would battle for survival in a play-off, with the last two teams at the end of the series relegated.

Falode revealed the reason behind the review activities of the 2020/21 NWFL premiership season for the second stanza: “While the full season will end after the last game on Wednesday, July 7, the qualifiers for the much anticipated CAF Champions League will hold in May.

“If the NWFL Premiership season should continue until July 7, Nigerian clubs will be ruled out of the West African Football Union (WAFU) qualifiers for the CAF Women Champions League which has been slated to hold in May. And it will be counterproductive if we continue the league and miss CAF Women Champions League which Nigerian clubs are working very hard to win the inaugural edition.

“So, the NWFL board agreed with all the Premiership clubs to allow the top six clubs at the end of the First Round on April 7, to play for the title in a Super Six championship, whose date and venue will be communicated to the qualified clubs. While the bottom eight clubs will engage in a playoff to determine the two teams that will be relegated.”

Falode noted that to reach the decisions, the NWFL board got the consent of the 14 clubs in the NWFL Premiership. She expressed her delight at the cooperation and understanding shown by the clubs.