Members of the Super Eagles squad of 1994 on Thursday paid courtesy visits to the minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare and his counterpart at the Ministry of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, in appreciation of the federal government’s fulfillment of promises made to them for winning the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia.

In 1994, the Super Eagles won their second Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in Tunisia after beating Zambia 2-1 in the final.

In appreciation of their achievement, the Sani Abacha-led government of the day promised house rewards for the players and officials of the team, a promise that had remained largely unfulfilled until now.

Represented by the then stand in captain of the team, Augustine Eguavoen, Alloy Agu, Victor Ikpeba, Benedict Iroha, physical trainer Edema Steven and Daniel Amokachi, the former players expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari-led government for making good the twenty seven year promise.

“Looking back at the promise made in 1994, which is twenty seven years ago and our reality today we cannot thank President Muhammadu Buhari enough,” Eguavoen opened up during the visit, “we are also grateful to the Honourable Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Raji Fashola and our boss, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare.

“We remember those of our colleagues who are no longer with us like our official captain, Stephen Keshi, Rashidi Yekini, Wilfred Agbonibavre, Uche Okafor and Thompson Oliha and are happy that their children can now benefit from the fathers’ labour.

“This will also send a message to those currently playing that Nigeria will not forget your labours, even if it is late, it will never be denied.”

Responding, Sports Minister Sunday Dare promised to continue to push the welfare of sports men and women to the front burner, saying he has put in place a policy that will take care of active and retired athletes’ welfare.

He said his Ministry will ensure a model for a continuous reward system that outlives him as Sports Minister and endures the test of time.

Minister of works and housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, said the reward, although twenty seven years behind schedule, is confirmation of the will of the present administration never to forget past heroic and patriotic acts.

“Government may be a slow burner and the wheels may turn slowly but it will turn. President Buhari takes the credit for this. He is assuring us all that every patriotic work will be rewarded and all promises made kept. This is not just in the area of sports but across all segments of our national life.” Fashola concluded.