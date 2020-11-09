By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The Super Eagles’ camp in Benin City, Edo State, will today come alive as 24 players invited for the much-awaited 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone billed for Friday November 13 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, will start to arrive at the camp.

The team officials and other backroom staff were due in camp yesterday ahead of the players who are expected to arrive in Benin City this morning after playing for their respective clubs at the weekend.

Nigeria’s leading marksman in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series and Napoli of Italy forward, Victor Osimhen, tops the list of 24 players officially invited by Coach Gernot Rohr for the doubleheader crackers.

Osimhen was missing in the friendlies against Algeria and Tunisia on health grounds but the Napoli striker is now set for a return for national team duties.

Also invited for the quick-fire double against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone, are Captain Ahmed Musa, William Ekong, Oghenekaro Etebo, Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun, Chidozie Awaziem, Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze and Chidera Ejuke.

Aside Osimhen, the duo of Joe Aribo and South Africa–based goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi are also staging a return to the national team after being excused for the last friendly games, while defenders Kevin Akpoguma and Zaidu Sanusi, who impressed in the friendlies in Austria, have been handed opportunities to add to their caps.

Switzerland-based goalkeeper, Sebastian Osigwe, is also expected to arrive in camp this morning after testing negative for coronavirus.

The Lugano of Switzerland goalkeeper earlier tested positive for coronavirus last week and was at the risk of missing out on Nigeria’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Sierra Leone.

However, Osigwe’s latest test came out negative, clearing the way for him to link up with the Super Eagles for the first time.

He is the only uncapped player named in the squad for the game by Super Eagles head coach, Rohr. The 26-year-old will battle for the Number 1 jersey with Maduka Okoye and Daniel Akpeyi.