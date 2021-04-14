By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa, has rejoined former club, Kano Pillars, until the end of the 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

The NPFL side announced this through a statement from the office of the chairman of the club, Surajo Shuaibu Jambul, saying the former CSKA and Leicester City forward agreed to return to the Kano-based club until the end of this current campaign.

Musa had been without a club since departing Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr in October last year.

“Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has sensationally returned to Kano Pillars FC for the reminder of the 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League season (NPFL),” the statement said.

Musa previously played for the Sai Masu-gida in 2009 where he ended the season as the top scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League with 18 goals before moving to VVV-Venlo in the Netherlands.

The statement added that the club agreed to the deal after due consultations with the player and the League Management Company of Nigeria (LMC) whom stand as a mediator to the deal.

Part of the contractual agreement reached and would be documented between Musa and Pillars was that anytime the player gets an offer, he would be released by the club.