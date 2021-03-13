Former Super Eagles player, Chigozie Udoji, has alleged that his refusal to sign a contract that will see national team coaches earn 20 percent of his earnings for life was the reason he was snubbed from the team.

Udoji, who was a guest on Brila FM’s ‘No Holds Barred’ with Ifeanyi Udeze, expressed regret with how the situation turned out, saying his career may have been better off had he yielded to the demand.

“If I had given what was asked perhaps I would be elsewhere today. They wanted me to sign a contract,”.

“Maybe I made mistakes or not but I feel it’s all God’s plan. Maybe it’s because I didn’t give the things I was asked,” Udoji said.

“Nigeria is a country of give and take, that’s the culture. If I had given what was asked perhaps I would be elsewhere today.

“They wanted me to sign a contract. I was asked to sign a contract where they’ll (the National team Coaches) be entitled to 20% of my earnings for the rest of my career.

“But as a kid from Ajegunle I just wanted to play football and had my ambitions, so I refused and I was snubbed.”

Udoji said he was confident to ask for a chance to play for Nigeria because he had the quality and was good enough, but the coaches made demands that he couldn’t accept and thus was never given that invitation.

“I was interviewed about playing for Nigeria and if I felt like I deserved a place I responded in the affirmative and I stand by it till today.”