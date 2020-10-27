Nigeria’s Super Eagles will begin the second round of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying match on May 31, 2021.

The second round of the qualifying match was initially scheduled for October 2020 but has now been postponed to next year due to the disruption of the football calendar, following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

FIFA, in a statement yesterday, said the second round of the qualifying match will end in September, 2021, while the first and second leg of the third round will be played between November 8 and 16, 2021.

The third round will see the 10 group winners from the second round drawn into five home-and-away ties. The winners of each tie will advance to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Eagles are drawn in the same group with Cape Verde, Central African Republic and Liberia for the second round of the African qualifiers.

Coach Gernot Rohr and his men will hope to find their way past their rivals in Group C for a chance to feature in the tournament for a seventh time.