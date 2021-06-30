Nigeria’s Super Eagles will today arrive in California USA, venue for their international friendly match against Mexico slated for Saturday, July 3, 2021

The fixture is billed to take place at the LA Coliseum that has a capacity of around 78,000 in California, United States of America.

The match, which kicks off at 7.30pm LA time will be the sixth confrontation between the senior teams of both countries, four of which have ended in draws.

The only win in the series has gone to Mexico, when they trumped a US Gold Cup encounter in Dallas (State of Texas) 2-1 on 24th June 1995.

The last time ‘El Tri’ played at the LA Coliseum was during the 2019 Gold Cup. Now for the exhibition game against Nigeria the organizers recommend fans to pre-register for future ticket information and the opportunity to purchase them.