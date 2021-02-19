By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have dropped by one spot in the January ranking of the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) to occupy the 36th position in the world.

In the ranking table released by the world football governing body yesterday, the Nigerian team retained the 1,474 points they had in the month of December.

The ranking, which is the first in 2021, saw Nigeria retain its fifth spot on the continent behind Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco respectively.

On the global scene, a total of 43 full internationals (including one played in December 2020) were taken into account.

Aside the teams, no other country has enhanced its position since December, and the top 32 placed in the standings, remained unchanged since the end of 2020.

Belgium, France, Brazil, England and Portugal continue to occupy the top spots, with the leading trio of Belgium, France and Brazil only separated by 37 points.

The fight for the top spot promises to be an exciting one this year, with a string of major scheduled tournaments like Copa America, UEFA EURO and CONCACAF Gold Cup.

There is also the resumption of the qualifying competitions for the 2022 FIFA World Cup scheduled for Qatar.