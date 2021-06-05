The Super Eagles lost 1-0 to the Indomitable Lions in a friendly match at the Stadion Weiner Neustadt, Austria on Friday after 21-year.

Paul Onuachu came close to scoring the opening goal in the third minute but his header was saved by the goalkeeper.

The Genk forward took another shot two minutes later but his effort went wide.

The 27-year-old came close again on the half hour mark failing to direct his header from Moses Simon’s cross home.

Cameroon took the lead through Zambo Anguissa in the 37th minute.

The Indomitable Lions held on to the lead in the first half despite efforts by the Super Eagles to get into the game.

The Super Eagles dominated the opening exchanges in the second half with Kelechi Iheanacho and William Troost-Ekong coming close.

Terem Moffi came in for his debut in the 65th minute replacing Onuachu, while Ahmed Musa took the place of Iheanacho.

Simon came close to equalising for Nigeria in the 71st minute but his well struck free-kick failed to hit target.

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr made two more changes with 10 minutes remaining on the clock.

Anayo Iwuala took place of Simon , while Peter Olayinka replaced Oghenekaro Etebo.

Both fierce rivals on the African continent will again clash in a second game also at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt in Vienna on Tuesday.