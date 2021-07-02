The delegation of Nigeria’s senior male national team, Super Eagles , has arrived in Los Angeles, United States of America for this weekend’s international friendly match against Mexico at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Organizers expect a full house at the 77,500- capacity LA Coliseum at Saturday’s encounter, which would make it the most-attended game globally since the restrictions that followed the coronavirus pandemic which broke out last year.

Nigeria’s delegation included 22 players and a number of officials,including the NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi. Meanwhile, following an injury to goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, the NFF had invited Tottenham Hotspur of England U-23 goalkeeper, Joshua Oluwayemi to join the squad. He is expected in the team hotel in Los Angeles on Friday to beef up the goalkeeping department that has only Enyimba FC’s John Noble and Lobi Stars’ Stanley Nwabali.

NFF’s FIFAMatch Agent, Jairo Pachon of Eurodata Sport, has now confirmed that the match will kick off at 8pm LA time on Saturday (4am in Nigeria on Sunday). It will be the sixth confrontation between the senior teams of both countries, four of which have ended in draws. The only win in the series has gone to Mexico who won a US Gold Cup encounter in Dallas (State of Texas) 2-1 on 24th June 1995.

Close-fought confrontations include a 1-1 draw at the FIFA Intercontinental Tournament for the King Fahd Cup (now FIFA Confederations Cup) in Saudi Arabia on 13th January 1995 (Mexico prevailed 5-4 on penalties in the quarter final match), and 0-0 draws in friendly matches in Houston and Atlanta the previous decade. A friendly game in Mexico also ended 2-2.