Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, has said that the team would be gunning out for victory in today’s Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifier against Lone Star of Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference on Thursday ahead of the crucial clash match, the Sparta Rotterdam shot stopper said the team is ready and in high spirit to make football fans proud.

“We are fully prepared to win our games against Liberia and Cape Verde when we play against them. We know how Nigerians love football and we cannot disappoint them,” he said.

The three-times African champions Nigeria is grouped alongside Cape Verde, Liberia and Central Africa Republic in Group C for the first phase of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The Super Eagles will battle the Lone Star of Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium today, 5pm Nigerian time and later clash with the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde in their second Group C game on Tuesday, September 7 at the Estádio Municipal Adérito Sena, Mindelo.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football has approved a request by the Nigeria Football Federation for the players to wear black armbands at the match, in honour of Nigeria legend Thompson Usiyen, who died in the State of California, USA on Tuesday. Usiyen, described as a goal-a-game forward for the Eagles in the late 1970s, died of colon cancer.

The gesture also simultaneously honours the memory of Brigadier-General Dominic Obukadata Oneya, former Chairman of then Nigeria Football Association who died early August.