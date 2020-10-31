BY SALIFU USMAN, ABUJA

Super Eagles’ new invitee and FC Lugano of Switzerland goalkeeper, Sebastian Osigwe, has tested positive for coronavirus. The Swiss club announced on their official website on Thursday’s night that seven of their players including Osigwe tested positive for coronavirus.

“The management of FC Lugano announces that the tests carried out following the positivity of Mattia Bottani also highlighted the positivity of the goalkeeper Sebastian Osigwe,” reads a statement on Lugano’s official website.

Osigwe is now expected to self-isolate for ten days after which another test will be carried out on him to ascertain his state of health. Gernot Rohr had drafted the Swiss based goalkeeper into his squad ahead of next month’s Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON) double-header qualifiers against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone. The Switzerland-born goalkeeper last represented Nigeria at U-20 level where he was part of John Obuh’s team to the 2013 Toulon tournament.

However, he did not make the Flying Eagles’ cut to the U-20 World Cup in Turkey, the same year. In the 2020-21 Swiss Super League campaign, the 26-year-old featured four times for Lugano, conceding six goals in the process.

Nevertheless, Rohr feels he can beat Daniel Akpeyi and Maduka Okoye to earn his maiden cap. The Super Eagles take on the Leone Stars at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on November 13 before heading to Freetown for the return leg four days later. With six points from two games, Nigeria lead Group L with six points and victory in both games will assure the three-time Africa champions a place at the 2022 AFCON in Cameroon.