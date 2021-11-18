Super Eagles players have thrown weights behind their coach, Gernot Rohr, as the German faced intense criticism and speculation over his future despite his team progressing to Africa’s 2022 World Cup play-offs.

The three-time African champions finished top of Group C despite being held 1-1 by Cape Verde in Lagos on Tuesday.

However, the nervy performance of the team and Rohr’s conservative approach has been heavily criticised by the local media and fans alike.

Nigeria would have been eliminated if they had lost against Cape Verde, but still, Rohr is enjoying the backing of his players.

“What’s important is getting to the next stage of the qualifying, that’s what the target was and I’m proud we could achieve that,” Napoli striker Victor Osimhen told BBC Sport Africa.

Osimhen, who was one of the brightest spots in a rather lethargic campaign, scoring four of Nigeria’s nine goals in Group C, believes the team has scaled the biggest test in front of them this year.

“It’s not possible for me to claim the glory for our success, it takes a team to succeed and we all make a big impact,” he added.

“Sometimes you don’t need to focus on what should’ve been, instead you need to look at what you achieve – given the fact that it’s a competitive process to reach the World Cup.”

Moses Simon, who plays for French club Nantes, is also delighted with the play-off spot and echoes Osimhen’s sentiments.

“We know our fans expect more from the team and we believe we can do more,” he added.

“The players have a role to play and hopefully we can continue to improve and make our fans happy.”