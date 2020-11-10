By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, has revealed that his players invited for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier matches against the Lone Stars of Sierra Leone are facing traveling difficulties due to a new lockdown in some European countries.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had informed all the invited players to report for international duty latest yesterday, November 9, but the target date is no longer feasible with as many as fourteen players are facing challenges of find their way to Nigeria after playing their clubs on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

However, the German born soccer gaffer is hoping to have the full complement of the 23 players called up by today, November 10.

“The update today is that our 23 players are fit, there are some traveling problems because they cancelled one or two flights. You know in Europe now it’s another lock-down in certain countries and it’s not easy to find the flights. But our team manager is working on it with the traveling agency,” Rohr told Super Eagles Media Team.

“Some of them are playing on Sunday, traveling on Monday to Abuja then to Lagos, they can only arrive in Benin on Tuesday. So, really only two days of preparations.

“It’s Wednesday and Thursday in good conditions and I hope the grass will be okay in Benin City. I see that it’s a new stadium but the most important for the players is to have a good grass and then to see a good football game.

“We want to give joy to Nigerians in this very special period and we want to be happy with a good win next Friday,” he said.

The players affected are Daniel Akpeyi, Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo, Jamilu Collins, Semi Ajayi, Zaidu Sanusi, Kevin Akpoguma, Oghenekaro Etebo, Frank Onyeka, Emmanuel Dennis, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho and Chidera Ejuke.