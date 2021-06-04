Super Eagles players are determined to extend their unbeaten runs of five matches when they take on the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt in the Austrian capital in an international friendly on Friday evening.

The three –time African champions Nigeria have not lost a match since they were edged by the odd goal by reigning African champions Algeria in an international friendly also in Austria in October 2020.

Since then, they have drawn 1-1 with Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles in a friendly match; drawn 4-4 and 0-0 with Sierra Leone in back-to-back 2021 AFCON qualifying matches in November 2020; defeated Benin Republic 1-0 in Porto Novo in another 2021 AFCON qualifier and; walloped Lesotho 3-0 in the finale to the 2021 AFCON qualifying race in Lagos.

Overall, Cameroon and Nigeria have met 23 times with later the most successful in their meetings as they have won 12 times and lost only four of those games, with the rest ending up in draws.

Cameroon’s three AFCON title had their bitter rivals Super Eagles at the receiving end – first in 1984, second at Morocco ’88 and the most frustrating of the monsters of AFCON title losses in the pulsating penalties before expectant home fans in Lagos in 2000, completing the misery of AFCON title losses.

Since the surprise AFCON home loss on penalties in Lagos in 2000, Eagles have yet to lose to Cameroon, winning five games in seven ties.

Their most recent meetings were in 2019 were Eagles edged the neighbours to 3-2 defeat in the quarter finals of the last AFCON in Egypt, during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with the Super Eagles thrashing the Lions 4-0 in the first leg in Uyo before playing to a 0-0 draw away from home in 2017.

Defender Anthony Izuchukwu, who plays for Sparta Trnava of Slovakia, joined up with the Nigeria camp at the Hilton Garden Inn, Wiener Neustadt Osterreich on Wednesday, moving the needle on the number of players in camp to 21.

Both fierce rivals on the African continent will again clash in a second game also at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt in Vienna on Tuesday.